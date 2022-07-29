Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VBTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Veritex by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritex by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.