Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.06.
Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %
VZ opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
