Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $64.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.06.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.