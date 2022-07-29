Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $33.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 77.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 253,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VET opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

