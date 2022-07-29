Verso Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $548,006.78 and approximately $35,211.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.