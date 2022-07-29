Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.41

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.41 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.68). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 261,739 shares.

Vertu Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £205.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Insider Activity

Vertu Motors Company Profile

In other news, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £1,796.26 ($2,164.17). In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester bought 39,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,041.47 ($24,146.35). Also, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,164.17).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

