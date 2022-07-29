Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Guggenheim

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERV opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,352.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,793 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 160,544 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.