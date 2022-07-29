Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

VSQTF stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 10,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.20% and a negative net margin of 798.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Square Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

