Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.67. Approximately 15,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.
