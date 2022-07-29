Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €112.00 ($114.29) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of DG opened at €90.54 ($92.39) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.11 and a 200 day moving average of €91.85. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($90.61).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

