Visa Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.64. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

