Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.43) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.82.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.