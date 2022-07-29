Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Volkswagen Trading Up 3.7 %

ETR VOW3 opened at €135.60 ($138.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €156.24. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

