VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

VSE has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.40.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

