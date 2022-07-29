Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 29,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 232,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 10.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 60.28 and a quick ratio of 60.14.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.