W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.20.

WPC opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

