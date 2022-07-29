Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

