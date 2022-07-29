Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

