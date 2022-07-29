Waste Management’s (WM) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 3.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $164.57 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

