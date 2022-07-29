Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.21. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Waterdrop Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

