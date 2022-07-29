Wells Fargo & Company Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $43.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.08.

SHOP stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 892.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,595.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

