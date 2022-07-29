Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $250.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

