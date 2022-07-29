Wells Fargo & Company Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $120.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Square from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Get Square alerts:

Square Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. Square has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,503,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Square

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.