Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. 26,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,848. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

