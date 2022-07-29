Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGYF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 95,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,163. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

