Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $406.08 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.66.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.