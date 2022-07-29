Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,932 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,697,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

