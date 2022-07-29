Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Trading Up 0.3 %
American Express stock opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04.
American Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
