Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

American Express stock opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.