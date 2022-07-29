Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

