Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 9.1 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

