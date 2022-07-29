Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mondelez International
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Mondelez International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
