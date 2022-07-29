William Blair Comments on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Driven Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

