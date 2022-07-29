Wing Finance (WING) Trading Up 638.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 59.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $43.68 or 0.00186001 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $118.47 million and $854.79 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 638.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00874780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,712,042 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

