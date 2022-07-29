Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives “Maintains” Rating from BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.84.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wingstop by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Wingstop by 16.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 175,573.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

