Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) Insider Acquires A$19,000.00 in Stock

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1 – Get Rating) insider Qingtao Zeng bought 100,000 shares of Winsome Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,194.44).

Winsome Resources Price Performance

Winsome Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winsome Resources Limited focuses on exploring lithium projects in Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the projects, including Cancet project, which comprises 395 claims; Adina project comprising 57 claims; and Sirmac-Clapier project comprising 77 claims located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winsome Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winsome Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.