Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $68.99 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

