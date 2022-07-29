Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.