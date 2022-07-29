Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,138 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

