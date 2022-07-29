Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 56,156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,169 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of SportsTek Acquisition worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SPTK opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

