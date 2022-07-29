Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Argus downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

