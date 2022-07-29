Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE VVNT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

