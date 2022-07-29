Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.