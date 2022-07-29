Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NXP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
