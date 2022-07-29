Woodcoin Market Cap Tops $17.36 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $17.36 million and $71,996.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00009106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,719.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.12 or 0.07095821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00161008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00255368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00676676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00632214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005510 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

