World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $79.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WWE. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.89.

NYSE WWE opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,472,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $11,283,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

