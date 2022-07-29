WOWswap Trading Down 3.3% This Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $437,141.91 and approximately $7,659.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00693675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.