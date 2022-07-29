W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 52,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,962,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $677.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 3,702.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,152,606 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Stories

