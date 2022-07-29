XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

XPAC Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPAC Acquisition stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in XPAC Acquisition were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

