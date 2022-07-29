Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 4,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 143,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $700.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

