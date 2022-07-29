Xuez (XUEZ) Trading 59.5% Higher Over Last Week

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $25,977.30 and $26,288.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,335,567 coins and its circulating supply is 4,369,134 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xuez

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

