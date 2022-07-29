YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

YETI Stock Up 5.7 %

YETI opened at $48.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

